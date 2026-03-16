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3 dead, 1 injured, amid crash in Midtown Detroit, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Three people are dead and one seriously injured in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Midtown Detroit, police said. 

The crash happened about 1:33 a.m. in the area of Temple Street and Cass Avenue, near Little Caesars Arena, when a vehicle collided with a parked truck. Three people who were inside the vehicle died and one is in critical condition, Detroit Police Department said Monday morning. 

Information about the victims was not immediately available. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

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