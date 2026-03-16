3 dead, 1 injured, amid crash in Midtown Detroit, police say

Three people are dead and one seriously injured in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Midtown Detroit, police said.

The crash happened about 1:33 a.m. in the area of Temple Street and Cass Avenue, near Little Caesars Arena, when a vehicle collided with a parked truck. Three people who were inside the vehicle died and one is in critical condition, Detroit Police Department said Monday morning.

Information about the victims was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.