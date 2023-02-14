Police: 3 confirmed dead, 5 injured after shooting on Michigan State campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State University police say multiple people were reportedly injured after shots were fired on campus Monday.

University police confirm that three people have died and five others were injured.

According to a tweet from the department, shots were fired near Berkey Hall. University police are currently searching for the suspect. The suspect was last seen leaving on foot from the MSU Union.

In an update at 9:26 p.m., police say another shooting was reported at IM East Fitness Center. The center is being secured and "it appears there is only one suspect this time," according to MSU police.

The suspect is described as a short male with a mask, possibly Black.

"Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow," police said.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

An alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. urged people to "run, hide, fight."

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option."

University officials say all campus activities are canceled for the next 48 hours, including athletics, classes and all campus-related activities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023