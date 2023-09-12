25-year-old Inkster man charged in murder of his mother

(CBS DETROIT) - Joshua Hill, who is accused of killing his mother in Inkster, was arraigned on charges Tuesday after a weeklong manhunt.

The 25-year-old was taken into custody by Detroit police on Sunday, Sept. 10.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, he was arraigned on the charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Hill allegedly had a verbal argument with his mother on Monday, Sept. 4, and threatened her with a gun.

Officers arrived at the home in the 29000 block of Glenwood Street at about 2 p.m. that day after receiving a report of a suspicious circumstance.

They found his 64-year-old mother's body in her bedroom with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials say Hill allegedly shot his mother and then fled.

"Matricide is not a crime that is widely committed. We are alleging that Joshua Hill did just that," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "We are relieved that he has finally been found and taken into custody. We will now begin the process of bringing justice to the rest of his family."

Hill was arraigned on Tuesday, remanded to jail, and given a $1 million bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20.