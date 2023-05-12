Humane society seeks help after 24 guinea pigs found on side of road in West Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan humane society is seeking assistance after 24 guinea pigs were found on the side of the road Wednesday in Grand Haven.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Harbor Humane Society says the animals were found in the area of 138th Avenue and Green Street. The person who found them rounded up all of the guinea pigs they could find and put them in a box. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office brought the animals to Harbor Humane.

The guinea pigs will remain with the shelter for four days before they become available for adoption.

The humane society is now seeking donations to help support the guinea pigs. As of Friday afternoon, more than $660 was donated.

Donations can be made at www.harborhumane.org/donate or via Facebook.

Anyone with information on the case can email office@harborhumane.org or call 616-399-2119.