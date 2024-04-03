Michigan man, 21, pleads no contest in 2023 homicide of Kayla Sedoskey

Fake bomb threats sent to Metro Detroit schools, $4.5M worth of fentanyl seized and more top stories

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One of the six people charged in the 2023 homicide of a Michigan woman pleaded no contest Tuesday, officials said.

Brin Smith, 21, of Frenchtown Township, pleaded no contest on April 2 to second-degree homicide, according to a release from state police.

This is in connection to the death of Kayla Sedoskey, 23, of Monroe, whose body was found in the abandoned Boysville Facility in Frenchtown Township on March 2, 2023.

Smith was scheduled to stand trial later this month but instead entered a no contest plea. He faces a minimum of 40 years in prison as part of the plea.

He is one of six people who were arrested in Sedoskey's death following a year-long investigation by Michigan State Police.

The others include Steven Bails, Kaylyn Ramsey, Narena Bails, Sierra Bemis and Alexander Feko.

Steven Bails was convicted of first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide on March 21. His wife, Narena Bails, previously pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide.

Sierra Bemis also pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide, and Alexander Feko pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and three counts of accessory to homicide after the fact.

The sixth person, Kaylyn Ramsey, is awaiting trial in May for first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Several agencies assisted Michigan State Police in its extensive investigation, including the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Huron County Sheriff's Office, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshal's Service and the Shelby Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Sedoskey is asked to contact Michigan State Police Detective/Sergeant Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.