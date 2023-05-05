Sixth suspect in death of Monroe County woman Kayla Sedoskey taken into custody

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a sixth person in connection with the death of Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found in an abandoned Monroe County detention center.

Sedoskey's body was found on March 2 at the Boysville Juvenile Center in Frenchtown Township.

According to Michigan State Police, 26-year-old Alexander Feko, of Detroit Beach, is charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to a felony and one count of tampering with evidence. He was arraigned in Monroe's First District and received a $75,000 bond.

Five other people face charges including open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith and Kaylyn Ramsey have already been arrested in connection to the case. Two other suspects await to be extradited from North Carolina. Police say their identities are withheld pending extradition and arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.