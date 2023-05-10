Husband, wife from North Carolina arraigned in murder of Kayla Sedoskey

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A husband and wife from North Carolina were arraigned Tuesday in the murder of Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found in an abandoned juvenile detention center in Monroe County.

Steven Bails, and his wife, Narena Bails, were arraigned on Tuesday, May 9, on the charges of homicide- open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of Kayla Sedoskey. The bond was set at $1 million for both of them.

Sedoskey's body was found on March 2 at the Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2.

The couple was arrested in North Carolina, where Steven had a stand-off with U.S. Marshalls before they were taken into custody. The two were then extradited to Michigan.

Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith, Kaylyn Ramsey and Alexander Feko were also arrested in Sedoskey's death.

The investigation is ongoing as the Monroe County County Prosecutor's Office continues to review the case for possible charges against additional suspects.

Anyone with any information about Sedoskey's death is asked to contact D/Sgt. Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.

