Cars that traveled on historic Route 66 make their way to 2026 Detroit Auto Show

With days ahead of the Detroit Auto Show opening up to the public, thousands of people are excited to come down to see all of the cars in Huntington Place. Many of those vehicles have taken a long and historic route to get here.

"And we thought what if we connected and actually took Museum cars and put them on the road and make a homecoming bringing them back to Detroit where they were all born," said Rod Alberts, the former executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.

From Santa Monica all the way to Detroit, nine of the most classic and loved antique cars have made their way to the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.

"You go across the country mostly on two-lane roads, and so when you're in little towns along the way, and the people come out, and they love the old cars," said David Madeira, vice-chairman of the American Automotive Trust.

The 2,700-mile trek from the West Coast to Michigan was driven mostly along the historic Route 66. With car lovers being able to admire ageless classics like the 1934 Buick Model 61 Club, the 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Deluxe and the 1967 Pontiac GTO.

"These cars bring back so much emotion; it's all about being on the open road with a great tune playing and sun shining and people love these old classy muscle cars," Todd Szot, the chairman of the Detroit Auto Show, told CBS Detroit.

"Each of these cars tells a unique story, and now they've picked up even more on this journey," said Sam Klement, the executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.

The caravan of cars completed its two-week journey on Tuesday, driving from Birmingham down to Huntington Place on another historic road: Woodward Avenue.

It's all so people can marvel at what Detroit does best.

"Once upon a time, these were the concept vehicles, and so it is kind of good to kind of tap into that, what used to be cause I think it gives you an appreciation of what is," said Klement.

America has now seen these beautiful cars on the road, and now Detroit will be able to see them on display from the 17th to the 25th at Huntington Place.