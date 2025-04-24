2025 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks

The Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, a drama-free move that had been predicted for weeks by football pundits, and one of only two quarterbacks taken in the entire first round.

In a sign of the importance of the position, Ward becomes the third straight quarterback to go No. 1 overall, after the Chicago Bears selected USC's Caleb Williams with the first pick in 2024, and the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young in 2023.

The last non-quarterback to go No. 1 was Georgia defensive end Travon Walker in 2022, picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans gather at the NFL Draft stage during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Getty Images

Although Ward was considered a virtual lock to go to the Titans, the rest of the draft was playing out as one of the most unpredictable in years.

That unpredictability came to fruition almost immediately when, after Ward's selection, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded a haul — including the No. 5 pick — to the Cleveland Browns in order to move up to No. 2 and take two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, who has expressed a desire to play both cornerback and receiver in the NFL as he did in college.

The biggest surprise of the night was that Hunter's teammate — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders — dropped out of the first round entirely after initial projections had him going as high as first overall.

Unlike 2024's draft class, considered one of the most talent-laden in decades, 2025 doesn't have anywhere near as many blue-chip prospects, and forecasts on who might go where have been all over the map. A case-in-point being the Seattle Seahawks' selection of guard Grey Zabel at No. 18, who had been projected by most to go on day two.

The overriding theme appeared to be the trenches. While an unprecedented six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks in 2024, only one, Ward, was chosen in the top-12 Thursday. Seven of those first 12 were on the offensive and defensive lines.

It wasn't until pick No. 25 that another quarterback was taken, with the New York Giants — who used the third overall pick on Penn State edge Abdul Carter — trading back into the first round to snag Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. In stark contrast to the 2024 draft, Ward and Dart were the only two quarterbacks selected Thursday.

For the first time ever, meanwhile, the draft was being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, just outside Lambeau Field, the iconic home of the Packers.

Rounds two and three will take place Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, while rounds four through seven will be held Saturday beginning at noon.

NFL Draft order and picks for the first round

No. 1: Tennessee Titans — QB Cam Ward, Miami

Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Cleveland) — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 3: New York Giants — DE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Edge rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State arrives prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 4: New England Patriots — OT Will Campbell, LSU

Offensive Tackle Will Campbell of LSU walks the stage prior to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 5: Cleveland Browns (via trade with Jacksonville) — DT Mason Graham, Michigan

Defensive Tackle Mason Graham of Michigan arrives with Kimberly Graham and Allen Graham prior to the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 6: Las Vegas Raiders — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Running Back Ashton Jeanty of Boise State poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected sixth overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 7: New York Jets — OT Armand Membou, Missouri

Armand Membou of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

No. 8: Carolina Panthers — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 9: New Orleans Saints — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr. of Texas runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 10: Chicago Bears — TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Tight end Colston Loveland of Michigan speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb. 27, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 11: San Francisco 49ers — DE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Mykel Williams of Georgia speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

No. 12: Dallas Cowboys — G Tyler Booker, Alabama

Guard Tyler Booker of Alabama poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected twelfth overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 13: Miami Dolphins — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant of Michigan speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 14: Indianapolis Colts — TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Tyler Warren of Penn State speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 15: Atlanta Falcons — LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Jalon Walker of Georgia speaks at the podium during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on Feb. 26, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 16: Arizona Cardinals — DT Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen of the Mississippi Rebels looks on before the start of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils at EverBank Stadium on January 02, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. James Gilbert / Getty Images

No. 17: Cincinnati Bengals — DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Edge rusher Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected seventeenth overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 18: Seattle Seahawks — G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel of North Dakota State participates in the vertical jump during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 19: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka of Ohio State speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

No. 20: Denver Broncos — DB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Jahdae Barron of Texas participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

No. 21: Pittsburgh Steelers — DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Derrick Harmon of Oregon participates in a drill at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 22: Los Angeles Chargers — RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

Omarion Hampton of North Carolina participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 23: Green Bay Packers — WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Wide receiver Matthew Golden of Texas celebrates after being selected twenty-third overall pick by the Green Bay Packers during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 24: Minnesota Vikings — G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Donovan Jackson of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 25: New York Giants (via trade with Houston) — QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Jaxson Dart of the Mississippi Rebels participates in a drill during Ole Miss Pro Day at the Manning Athletic Center on March 28, 2025 in Oxford, Mississippi. Getty Images

No. 26: Atlanta Falcons (via trade with Los Angeles Rams) — DE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee runs the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 27: Baltimore Ravens — DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

Safety Malaki Starks of Georgia poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected twenty-seventh overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 28: Detroit Lions — DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams of Ohio State participates in a drill at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

No. 29: Washington Commanders — OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Josh Conerly Jr. of the Oregon Ducks participates in a drill during Oregon Pro Day at Moshofsky Center on March 18, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. Getty Images

No. 30: Buffalo Bills — CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston of Kentucky (C) and family attend the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Joshua Applegate / Getty Images

No. 31: Philadelphia Eagles (via trade with Kansas City) — LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell of Alabama celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected thirty-first overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

No. 32: Kansas City Chiefs (via trade with Philadelphia) — OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Josh Simmons of Ohio State speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Hickey / Getty Images