2025 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks

Faris Tanyos is a news editor for CBSNews.com, where he writes and edits stories and tracks breaking news. He previously worked as a digital news producer at several local news stations up and down the West Coast.
The Tennessee Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, a drama-free move that had been predicted for weeks by football pundits, and one of only two quarterbacks taken in the entire first round.
In a sign of the importance of the position, Ward becomes the third straight quarterback to go No. 1 overall, after the Chicago Bears selected USC's Caleb Williams with the first pick in 2024, and the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama's Bryce Young in 2023.
The last non-quarterback to go No. 1 was Georgia defensive end Travon Walker in 2022, picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Although Ward was considered a virtual lock to go to the Titans, the rest of the draft was playing out as one of the most unpredictable in years.
That unpredictability came to fruition almost immediately when, after Ward's selection, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded a haul — including the No. 5 pick — to the Cleveland Browns in order to move up to No. 2 and take two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter, who has expressed a desire to play both cornerback and receiver in the NFL as he did in college.
The biggest surprise of the night was that Hunter's teammate — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders — dropped out of the first round entirely after initial projections had him going as high as first overall.
Unlike 2024's draft class, considered one of the most talent-laden in decades, 2025 doesn't have anywhere near as many blue-chip prospects, and forecasts on who might go where have been all over the map. A case-in-point being the Seattle Seahawks' selection of guard Grey Zabel at No. 18, who had been projected by most to go on day two.
The overriding theme appeared to be the trenches. While an unprecedented six quarterbacks were taken in the first 12 picks in 2024, only one, Ward, was chosen in the top-12 Thursday. Seven of those first 12 were on the offensive and defensive lines.
It wasn't until pick No. 25 that another quarterback was taken, with the New York Giants — who used the third overall pick on Penn State edge Abdul Carter — trading back into the first round to snag Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. In stark contrast to the 2024 draft, Ward and Dart were the only two quarterbacks selected Thursday.
For the first time ever, meanwhile, the draft was being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, just outside Lambeau Field, the iconic home of the Packers.
Rounds two and three will take place Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, while rounds four through seven will be held Saturday beginning at noon.
