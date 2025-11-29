In-person Black Friday shopping making a comeback in Metro Detroit

Shoppers across Metro Detroit were getting into those Black Friday deals.

While the rise of online shopping changed the way people go about stocking up on holiday gifts, some people are still doing it the old-fashioned way.

"I got my bag and was looking through it. I didn't think I got anything, and then I saw this little silver coupon that said 'you won a $100 gift card', so I was so excited," said first-time Black Friday shopper Mia Blanchard.

It was a nice start for Blanchard's first-ever Black Friday shopping experience. Her mother, Stacey, said she wanted to show her what Black Friday used to be like.

"I wanted her to experience the Black Friday that I did when I was little, so this was our years, so we made it out today," said Stacey Blanchard.

And the Blanchards weren't the only ones ditching digital shopping to make new memories with family. The tradition also lives on with the Pierzecki family in Westland.

"Because it's fun to hang out with my kids. My kids aren't babies anymore. They're getting up there in age, and if they still want to hang out with mom and go shopping, I'm going to take them up on it," said Black Friday shopper Francy Pierzecki.

One of the best things about in-person Black Friday shopping in 2025, according to one shopper, is that you can also sleep in and still get the deals.

"This is a first year for me. I never got up early. I was working out, and then I was like, I should get some deals instead," Jeremy Stewart said.

Other folks told CBS News Detroit that they line up for Black Friday shopping just to see what they can get with the biggest discounts in store, before finishing the rest of their shopping on the web.