Two found guilty in 2021 shooting death of Flint man

Two men have been found guilty by a jury over the shooting death of another man in Flint, Michigan, the Genessee County prosecutor's office reported.

William Laquan Woodward, 32, of Flint, was killed in the April 25, 2021, incident.

Troy Terrance Murphy, 24 of Flint, and Malik Shandae Jones, 29 of Flint, were both found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm in connection with the case, prosecutor David Leyton reported. Murphy was also charged and convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a second count of felony firearm.

"This was a cold-blooded, senseless murder by two individuals who obviously have no value for the life of others," Leyton said after the verdict was read.

According to testimony at trial and the police investigation, Woodward was driving northbound on Franklin Avenue when he was shot in the head. The suspects fired toward the vehicle from a sidewalk at the corner of Franklin and Mabel avenues.

After he was shot, Woodward's vehicle continued northbound until it struck two utility poles, snapping one of them in half.

Woodward was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died.

Police investigators found spent shell casings on and near the sidewalk; and observed multiple bullet holes in Woodward's vehicle.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

Under recent rulings by the Michigan Supreme Court, individuals under 21 years old cannot be subjected to mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole. Murphy was 20 years old at the time of the shooting. Leyton said his office will seek a lengthy sentence.

Jones was 26 years old at the time, which subjects him to an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.