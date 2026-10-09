2 youths injured, one critically, after pickup struck them in Redford Township, police say

Two youths were injured, one critically, after they were struck by a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon in Redford Township, Michigan.

The two juveniles, whose ages were not provided, were walking outside a designated crosswalk area across Beech Daly Road near Plymouth Road at about 4:05 p.m. Thursday, the Redford Township Police Department said.

A pickup truck was southbound at the time on Beech Daly Road and struck both pedestrians.

The two were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police said on Friday that one person was listed in critical condition due to the resulting injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident contact Officer J. Vance at 313-387-2561.