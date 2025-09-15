2 truck drivers caught smuggling 930 pounds of meth at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron

Court hearings in oxygen chamber explosion case; feds to look at interest rates; other top stories

Federal officials detained two truck drivers on an investigation of suspected methamphetamine smuggling into Canada via the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan.

About 425 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine – which is over 930 pounds – was confiscated from one of the trucks as the driver attempted to cross the border, authorities said.

The details of the case against Syed Shah and Navjot Singh were related in a criminal complaint filed Friday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. Both are accused of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and were lodged at St. Clair County Jail.

A special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, a tractor-trailer with Ontario plates was parked next to a tractor-trailer with California plates behind a gas station parking lot in Memphis, which is near Port Huron. Both driver doors were open, and two men could be seen in the rear of the trailers, moving cargo between them.

Federal officials followed the truck with Ontario plates to the Blue Water Bridge. About 1:19 p.m., staff from Customs and Border Protection stopped that truck as it was attempting to cross the border. A Homeland Security Investigations K-9 and its handler checked near the rear doors of the trailer, and the dog's actions led to further inspection.

Border protection officials then found numerous plastic bags holding opaque-colored crystals that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the report said. About 425 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine were found.

In the meantime, the California-plated truck headed westbound on Interstate 69. Another Homeland Security Investigations officer followed that truck, and eventually, a Michigan State Police motor carrier officer pulled over the driver in Genesee County.