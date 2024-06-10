2 teens injured in shooting, crash on Detroit freeway

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teens were injured after a shooting and crash happened on the Lodge Freeway early Sunday, state police said.

The incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, on the northbound Lodge Freeway near 7 Mile Road.

The Detroit Regional Communications received a call about a single-vehicle crash, and the driver, who also had a passenger in the vehicle, reported that they had been shot at and were outside the vehicle hiding.

After that, a second crash happened when a vehicle struck the first caller's abandoned vehicle. This driver sustained minor injuries.

Michigan State Police say the victim's vehicle did have bullet holes, and the driver, 18, of West Bloomfield, and the passenger, 19, of Southfield, had gunshot wounds on their arms.

They were both taken to a local hospital in temporary serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Detectives are continuing to look for evidence and interviewing witnesses," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Currently, we are working to determine exactly what occurred and possible suspect(s). If you have information call 855.MICH.TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800 SPEAK.UP. We still have to get through some interviews with the parties involved to establish a motive."