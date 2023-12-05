Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed in vehicle crash on northbound I-75 in Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 5, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 5, 2023 03:51

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have died after a vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor Tuesday on northbound Interstate 75 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a crash on the freeway near Clay Street.

MSP says the 64-year-old driver from Oxford and a 53-year-old passenger from Rochester Hills were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the tractor.

State police say the freeway remains closed as an investigation is ongoing.

First published on December 5, 2023 / 5:55 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.