2 people killed in vehicle crash on northbound I-75 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have died after a vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor Tuesday on northbound Interstate 75 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

At about 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a crash on the freeway near Clay Street.

MSP says the 64-year-old driver from Oxford and a 53-year-old passenger from Rochester Hills were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the tractor.

State police say the freeway remains closed as an investigation is ongoing.