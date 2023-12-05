2 people killed in vehicle crash on northbound I-75 in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have died after a vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor Tuesday on northbound Interstate 75 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.
At about 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received calls about a crash on the freeway near Clay Street.
MSP says the 64-year-old driver from Oxford and a 53-year-old passenger from Rochester Hills were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the tractor.
State police say the freeway remains closed as an investigation is ongoing.
