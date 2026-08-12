Two people, including 13-year-old, injured in small plane crash in West Michigan

Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, were seriously hurt following a small plane crash on Wednesday in West Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP says the crash happened at about 7 p.m. near the 5700 block of E W Avenue in the Vicksburg area. State police say a 55-year-old man, who was the pilot, and the 13-year-old were on the plane. Both were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

MSP says troopers and the Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene and investigating the crash.

State police urge people to avoid the area until it's deemed safe.

Authorities did not release any additional information at this time.