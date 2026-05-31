2 police officers injured in Madison Heights crash

Two police officers were injured in a crash on the north side of Madison Heights, Michigan, officials said on Sunday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Stephenson Highway and West 13 Mile Road, which is around a mile west of the Madison Heights Police Department.

At least one of the officers was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Further details regarding the crash, including the condition of the other hurt officer, when it happened, how many vehicles were involved and what led to it, have yet to be disclosed by officials.

This is a developing story.