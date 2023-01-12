2 Michigan women plead guilty to distributing stolen medical products from VA Medical Center

(CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan women pled guilty to participating in an interstate conspiracy to transport and distribute stolen medical products from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center to a man in Pennsylvania, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Wednesday.

Jennifer Robertson, 52, of Battle Creek, and Michelle McAllister, 56, of Jerome, allegedly were involved in this multi-year scheme and distributed stolen diabetic test strips to a man in Pennsylvania named Steven Anderson.

According to plea agreements, for 20 years, Robertson worked at the Battle Creek VA Pharmacy, where she was in charge of ordering medical supplies for veterans.

In June 2017, she stole 10 boxes of diabetic test strips from the pharmacy, and online, she arranged to meet McAllister to sell the test strips for cash.

McAllister completed the transaction, along with several similar ones, and realized the test strips she was being sold were stolen but decided to keep buying them anyways.

This went on for over two years, with hundreds of transactions.

Officials say Robertson admitted to stealing over 7,500 boxes of diabetic test strips. This cost the pharmacy over $400,000.

"Medical products, such as diabetic test strips, that are not in the legitimate supply chain can present a health risk to those who buy and use these diverted products," said Acting Special Agent in Charge Ronne G. Malham, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Chicago Field Office. "FDA will continue to protect consumers by investigating and bringing to justice those who attempt to traffic in diverted medical products."

In addition to this, officials say Steven Anderson is facing federal charges for related crimes.