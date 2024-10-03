Watch CBS News
2 Michigan men charged in attempted armed robbery, carjacking at gas station

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men accused of attempting to carjack a woman at a Waterford Township gas station have been charged.

Anthony Deshaun Jones Jr., of Lansing, is charged with carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, and felony firearm.

Herbert Lee Artis Jr., of Grand Blanc, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Both men were arraigned and received a $100,000 bond. They remain in jail.

Police say a woman was filling up her car at a Citgo gas station when one of the suspects allegedly approached her with a gun and demanded the keys to her car. The men fled the area when another person at the gas station intervened.

Police learned that the suspect vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, was reported stolen.

An off-duty officer spotted the Mustang in a Meijer store parking lot on Highland Road and notified dispatch. Police arrived at the store and conducted a traffic stop, taking both men into custody. Police also recovered two firearms and extra magazines and ammunition.

