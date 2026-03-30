2 men facing charges after business trailer, tools stolen in Dundee

Over $37,000 in stolen business and power tools was recovered in Genesee County, Michigan, as authorities investigated a burglary that had happened in Monroe County.

The Dundee Police Department said a burglary was reported March 23 to a business in the 5000 block of Ann Arbor Road in their Monroe County village. Employees arrived for work that day to find that an enclosed trailer that held over $37,000 worth of speciality and power tools had been stolen.

The two suspects had entered the property about 7:15 p.m. March 22, with a 2001 Chevrolet truck.

The business had recently installed a security video system, and with those images, management could identify one of the two suspects. The known suspect was a 58-year-old Fenton man.

With that information, Dundee Police Sgt. Frank Chirillo and Dundee Police Detective Ron Pongracz started looking in the Fenton area of Genesee County, where they found the vehicle in question. Michigan State Police troopers from the Flint post joined them at the scene.

The truck owner was a relative of one of the men and was not aware that his vehicle had been used in the burglary and theft, police said.

Further investigation led officers to the second suspect, a 38-year-old man from Davison.

Another person had allowed the tools to be stored in his property in the Genesee County community of Swartz Creek, and told officers he did not know the items were stolen. Police and the business owner were allowed access on the property to recover the stolen items.

"It was then discovered that the registration plate had been removed from the trailer and the trailer's VIN number had been grinded off by the suspects," police said.

Police then spoke with both suspects on March 26, and informed the two of the security surveillance system images.

Dundee Police are seeking multiple felony charges on both suspects through the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.