Watch CBS News
Crime

2 men arrested after meeting online vigilante posing as 14-year-old, Port Huron police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Two found dead in Hazel Park; Powerball jackpot grows; and more top stories
Two found dead in Hazel Park; Powerball jackpot grows; and more top stories 04:00

A man who posed as a 14-year-old girl online arranged to meet with two men, but instead arrived with a camera crew and provided evidence to the Port Huron (Michigan) Police Department about the conversations. 

The man who set up the decoy is known online as Skeeter Jean, the police report said. He's an individual known to pose as a juvenile online in attempts to expose adults who wish to exploit minors. 

During the investigation, the police department said, both individuals he spoke to were taken into custody and lodged at St. Clair County Jail.  

One of the men did have a handgun while carrying under a valid CPL permit. 

"It is important to note that Skeeter Jean was not working in conjunction with law enforcement during these encounters. However, he provided evidence of the interactions to officers with the Port Huron Police Department, which assisted in the arrests," police said. 

The investigation into the actions of the two men remains active. 

The Port Huron Police Department asked that anyone with information that can help in the investigation contact the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or the Port Huron Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 810-984-5383.  

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue