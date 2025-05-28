2 Georgia residents arrested in $21K fake credit card scam in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Hamtramck places city manager on leave; new COVID vaccination recommendations; other top stories

Hamtramck places city manager on leave; new COVID vaccination recommendations; other top stories

Hamtramck places city manager on leave; new COVID vaccination recommendations; other top stories

Two Georgia residents have been arrested on charges of using fraudulent credit cards in Michigan, purchasing over $21,000 worth of merchandise.

The Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Post, said it began the investigation May 19 after a business owner in that area reported fraudulent credit cards were used at multiple locations where the retailer had stores in the Upper Peninsula. The sites included locations in Menominee, Dickinson and Iron counties.

Working with the Iron Mountain Police Department, troopers on the case learned that the vehicle the suspects drove was seen recently in the area of Auburn Hills, Michigan. State police issued a "be on the lookout" notice and shortly afterwards, the Auburn Hills Police Department located the vehicle and two individuals at Great Lakes Crossings Mall in Auburn Hills.

The two were arrested and taken to Dickinson County Jail, where they were lodged. Court hearings for both took place on May 23 in 95-B District Court.

Jonathan Daniels, 34, of Lithonia, Georgia, was charged with:

Larceny by conversion – greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

Financial transaction device – uttering and publishing.

Financial transaction device – possession of fraudulent.

Bond was set at $30,000, 10% allowed. His next court hearing is June 5.

Shanee Clark, 28, of Covington, Georgia, was also charged with:

Larceny by conversion – greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

Financial transaction device – uttering and publishing.

Financial transaction device – possession of fraudulent.

Bond was set at $20,000, 10% allowed. Her next court hearing is June 5.

Other agencies working on this case were the Dickinson County Sheriff's Department, Marinette County (Wis.) Sheriff's Department, Auburn Hills Police Department, MSP Metro North Post, Dickinson County Dispatch and MSP Negaunee Regional Communications Center.

The Michigan State Police ask that anyone who may be a potential victim of this scam contact their nearest MSP post. The Iron Mountain Post, which is assigned to Menominee, Dickinson and Iron Counties, can be reached at 906-774-2122.

Avoiding credit card scams

The Michigan State Police said fraudulent credit cards are the focus of this investigation.

When a payment is processed at a store on a fake account, an error is noted in the electronic system. In some cases, the purchases are converted to offline transactions.

What happens later is that a bank will reject payment because the card was fake and not for a real account. The bank issues a chargeback to the store, which means the store must cover the cost of the stolen merchandise.

"To protect yourself from these scams, retailers should always send transactions online to get approval right away," the state police said. "Do not allow 'offline' transactions or for the card data to be entered manually. Also, check the card to see if it looks fake or changed. If anything seems suspicious, call law enforcement immediately."