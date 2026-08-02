2 Detroit Zoo staff members suffer minor injuries after train car derails

Two Detroit Zoo staff members suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon when one of the zoo's train cars derailed.

The Detroit Zoo said one of its train cars derailed around noon Sunday near the zoo's Rackham members' entrance.

No guests were injured in the incident, but two zoo staff members received minor injuries.

The safety of our guests, staff and volunteers remains our highest priority, and we are working to determine what might have caused this incident," the zoo said in a statement.

The train will remain closed until further notice.

Zoo visitors who pre-purchased tickets online can see a member of the zoo's guest relations team upon arrival for a refund.