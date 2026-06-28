2 dead after being struck by vehicle while crossing road in Detroit; 1 in custody

Two people are dead after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing McNichols Road in Detroit, police said Sunday afternoon.

A motorist was traveling at a "high rate of speed" on the road and the vehicle they were driving collided with the two people, according to officials.

The individuals struck, whose ages have yet to be disclosed, died at the scene, police said.

Officials added that they have a suspect in custody and are planning to submit a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office in connection with the crash.

Further details regarding the incident and the suspect also have yet to be shared.