2 dead in van and pickup truck crash in Macomb Township, sheriff says

Two people died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a van on 23 Mile Road at Lancelot Drive in Macomb Township, Macomb County Sheriff's Office says.

At about 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a 30-year-old Macomb Township man who was pronounced dead at the scene and a 60-year-old Harrison Township man who was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office says.

The 60-year-old was driving a black pickup truck traveling westbound on 23 Mile Road without its headlights illuminated. The truck crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a white van, which the 30-year-old was driving, according to the sheriff's office.

Both vehicles were each occupied by a single driver, the sheriff's office says.

The investigation is still ongoing.