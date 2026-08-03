2 dead, 1 injured, after shooting in Oak Park, police say

Two people are dead, and a third is injured, after a shooting erupted about 4:48 a.m. Monday in Oak Park, Michigan.

The shooting was in the area of Coolidge Highway near Nine Mile Road.

Oak Park police said the injured person was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Those who are dead are a man and a woman, both in their late teens or early 20s, who were inside the house where the incident happened.

Police are looking for suspects, but have not provided further details.