2 convicted in Pontiac drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old girl outside her home

Two men were convicted of the murder of a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot outside her Pontiac home in March 2022.

Ariah Jackson had just arrived home from school on March 18, 2022, and was inside a vehicle in the driveway of her home when Oakland County prosecutors say JaJuan McDonald, 21, fired shots at it from another car driven by Justin Rouser, 23.

Ariah's mother and three other children were in the car at the time of the shooting. The three other children were not injured.

Prosecutors claim McDonald and Rouser were reportedly members of the 4-Block gang.

McDonald and Rouser were each convicted of one count of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five counts of felony firearm.

"Ariah Jackson was denied the life ahead of her," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald statement. "This conviction holds her killers accountable, but it will not bring Ariah back or heal the grief felt by her loved ones. We have lost too many children to guns. We owe it to Ariah and all victims of gun violence to finally address this public health crisis."

Since Rouser and McDonald were 19 and 17 years old, respectively, at the time of the shooting, Oakland County prosecutors have 21 days to seek a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, per Michigan law regarding juvenile and young adult offenders.

Sentencing review hearings are slated for March 3 and March 10.