2 charged with possession of vehicle stolen during carjacking in Southfield

Two 18-year-olds, a man from Ypsilanti and a woman from Monroe, have been charged in connection with possession of a stolen vehicle in Monroe County, Michigan.

Arraignments have taken place at First District Court in Monroe with bond set at $10,000 on one count each of receiving and concealing stolen property against James Lee Harris of Ypsilanti and Tenaya Dayshanee Taylor of Monroe, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. Harris and Taylor both remain in the Monroe County Jail.

The stolen Nissan Altima was taken during an armed carjacking on Friday in Oakland County. The Southfield Police Department made the information available to other law enforcement agencies. Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Graham began checking data collected by Flock Safety license plate reader cameras in Monroe County.

The deputy noticed that the sedan had been picked up by several Flock Safety cameras in Monroe County, including a report at 5:32 a.m. Saturday, its location was on West Seventh Street near South Telegraph Road in Monroe Township.

At 5:35 a.m., another deputy saw the car at the Sunoco gas station in the 600 block of South Monroe Street in the city of Monroe. Two people who were in the car had just exited the vehicle and entered the gas station store.

After confirming the parked car was the stolen vehicle, deputies approached the two individuals and took them into custody without incident.

In the meantime, Monroe County deputies let Southfield Police know that the vehicle had been recovered.

Monroe Police Department and Michigan State Police officers also assisted in the investigation.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information that can assist in the case contact the detective bureau at 734-240-7530.