Man killed in homicide in Redford Township, police say; investigation underway

Police in Reford Township, Michigan, are investigating after a man was killed in a homicide early Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Glendale and Woodbine Avenue around 2:35 a.m. after at least one person reported hearing gunshots, according to police. They found the man inside a vehicle at the scene suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds."

Officials said the officers provided medical aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

According to police, the incident was targeted and not random. As of Saturday morning, Detectives are investigating it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective W. Baiocco at 313-387-2582 or the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2555. Individuals can also email Baiocco.