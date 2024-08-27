Watch CBS News
19-year-old man dies in vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Metro Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old man has died after a dirt bike he was riding collided with a vehicle in Taylor.

The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Monday at S. Telegraph Road and the I-94 intersection. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was riding a dirt bike that had been reported stolen from Shelby Township when he disregarded a red traffic light and collided with a Ford Edge.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Ford vehicle stayed at the scene and attempted to help the 19-year-old. The teen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

