19-year-old man dies in vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Metro Detroit
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old man has died after a dirt bike he was riding collided with a vehicle in Taylor.
The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Monday at S. Telegraph Road and the I-94 intersection.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was riding a dirt bike that had been reported stolen from Shelby Township when he disregarded a red traffic light and collided with a Ford Edge.
Witnesses told police that the driver of the Ford vehicle stayed at the scene and attempted to help the 19-year-old. The teen was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.