18-year-old man dead from gunshot wound in Detroit's east side, police say

Detroit Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man early Friday in the city's east side.

Police say they received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire about 3:31 a.m. in the area of Cheshire Street near Moross Road. When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been shot. He died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators remained on the scene into the morning.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or send a tip through Detroit Rewards TV.

This is a developing story. CBS Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.