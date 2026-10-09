Watch CBS News
Crime

18-year-old man dead from gunshot wound in Detroit's east side, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Detroit Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man early Friday in the city's east side.

Police say they received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire about 3:31 a.m. in the area of Cheshire Street near Moross Road. When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been shot. He died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators remained on the scene into the morning.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or send a tip through Detroit Rewards TV.

This is a developing story. CBS Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue