Man arrested after going 158 mph on U.S. 131 with loaded firearm, troopers say

Michigan State Police say they stopped a black BMW M5 after clocking it traveling at 158 mph around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 131 near M-6 in the Grand Rapids area.

State police located a loaded firearm in a car going 158 mph on U.S. 131. Michigan State Police

The 23-year-old Byron Center male driver was arrested after troopers found a loaded firearm near the center console of his car, state police say. According to state police, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and for carrying a concealed weapon, and was lodged in Kent County Jail.

State police said on X that "158 mph isn't just speeding. It's putting yourself and everyone else on the road at serious risk."