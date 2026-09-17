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Man arrested after going 158 mph on U.S. 131 with loaded firearm, troopers say

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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Michigan State Police say they stopped a black BMW M5 after clocking it traveling at 158 mph around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday on southbound U.S. 131 near M-6 in the Grand Rapids area.  

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State police located a loaded firearm in a car going 158 mph on U.S. 131. Michigan State Police

The 23-year-old Byron Center male driver was arrested after troopers found a loaded firearm near the center console of his car, state police say. According to state police, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and for carrying a concealed weapon, and was lodged in Kent County Jail.

State police said on X that "158 mph isn't just speeding. It's putting yourself and everyone else on the road at serious risk."

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