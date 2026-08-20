15-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Detroit, police say

Detroit police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting on Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened at about 6:13 p.m. in the 7300 block of Fielding Street. Police say the teen was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police did not release any information on the shooting or a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story is developing.