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15-year-old in stable condition after shooting in Detroit, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Detroit police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting on Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened at about 6:13 p.m. in the 7300 block of Fielding Street. Police say the teen was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police did not release any information on the shooting or a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

This story is developing.

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