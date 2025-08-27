15-year-old girl injured in shooting on Detroit's east side, police say

Detroit police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the area of Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr, where there is a nearby park. Police say two teens were meeting to fight, and the 15-year-old was shot. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two people were taken in for questioning, according to Detroit police.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.