14 men arrested in undercover child predator operations in 2025, Taylor police say

The Taylor Police Department says more than a dozen men have been arrested this year in undercover operations targeting child predators.

The operations investigated individuals who allegedly attempted to exploit children through online communication, according to police. Investigators say 14 men have been arrested this year as of Wednesday, Nov. 13, with three already pleading guilty.

Technology plays a critical role in modern policing, especially when it comes to protecting our most vulnerable citizens—our children," said Police Chief John Blair. "By combining cutting-edge tools like drones and license plate recognition with skilled investigative work and strong partnerships with our federal and regional task force partners, we are able to act quickly and effectively to bring these offenders to justice."

These men have pleaded guilty to felony offenses:

Jacob Gozalka, 30, of Southgate, pleaded guilty to child sexually abusive commercial activity (attempt)

Richard Jon Wandt, 35, of Monroe, pleaded guilty to accosting a child for immoral purposes

Wvalter Orozco, 39, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to computer/internet communicating with another to commit a crime

The remaining individuals are pending court hearings:

Johnathan Lee McKissack, 30, of Romulus

Jonathan James Woodard, 60, of Taylor

Carlos Javier Gardea Vega, 43, of Lincoln Park

Imran Hussain, 33, of Riley

Choudhury Marzan, 36, of Hamtramck

Michael Joseph Miller, 33, of Westland

Ayman Ali Alghazali, 23, of Detroit

Jamil Quintel Brown, 28, of Ypsilanti

Jeffrey Brian Hellems, 38, of Canton

Michael Eugene Price, 29, of Flat Rock

Paul Buliga, 37, of Taylor

Taylor police credit the arrests to coordinated efforts from the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

"These arrests reflect our department's ongoing commitment to protecting children and holding accountable those who seek to exploit them," Chief Blair said. "We will continue leveraging technology, training, and collaboration to keep Taylor and surrounding communities safe."