13-year-old killed, another teen injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a 13-year-old was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting on the city's east side Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Chief James E. White briefs the media on a double shooting of two juveniles in the 13900 block of Frankfort on the city’s east side. Posted by Detroit Police Department on Thursday, March 16, 2023

Detroit Police Chief James White says the two teens were standing in front of a home on the 13900 block of Frankfort Street around 5 p.m. Thursday when they were approached by two subjects who were armed with weapons. The teens were shot by the two subjects who then fled the area.

The other teen injured in the shooting is believed to be 17 or 18 years old and was taken to a local hospital.

Chief White says the two suspects are believed to be in their teens and both should be considered armed and dangerous. White says police don't have much of a description of the suspects, though it is believed they are wearing dark-colored clothing and blue jeans.