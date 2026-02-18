13-car train derailment in Pittsfield Township causes road closures

A train derailment early Wednesday morning in Pittsfield Township has led to road closures in the area that are expected to last for several days.

According to police, 13 train cars derailed around 5 a.m. near Payeur Road east of State Street in Pittsfield Township. Authorities say no hazardous material was being carried on the train and that there is no public safety hazard.

No vehicles were involved in the derailment, and no injuries have been reported, police said.

As a result of the derailment, Payeur Road between State Street and Marton Road will be closed. Morgan Road is also closed between Venture Drive and Stone School Road.

An investigation into the cause of the derailment is ongoing.