12-year-old bicyclist seriously hurt after struck by vehicle, dragged in Warren

A 12-year-old is hospitalized on Thursday after they were hit by a vehicle while riding their bike and dragged for a short distance in Warren.

According to the Warren Police Department, the incident happened near Van Dyke and Meadow avenues. A preliminary investigation found that the child was hit by a Dodge truck that was turning southbound onto Van Dyke. Police say the truck trapped and dragged the child before stopping.

The Warren Fire Department removed the child from underneath the vehicle and transported them to a hospital. The child suffered serious injuries but was listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

An investigation is ongoing.