12-year-old girl, woman injured during dog attack in Hillsdale County, police say

A 12-year-old girl was airlifted for medical care, and a woman was also taken to a hospital, after an attack by three dogs on Friday in Hillsdale County, Michigan.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries, Michigan State Police said.

The Michigan State Police Jackson post said the three dogs, described as mixed-breed pit bull/mastiff dogs that escaped from a kennel, were returned to their owner's custody, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The dog attack happened about 9 p.m. along Mosherville Road in Sciopio Township.

After troopers arrived on scene, they learned that the 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old friend, both of whom live in the area, were riding scooters along Mosherville Road. The girls noticed the dogs in the woman's front yard.

The 12-year-old said the dogs then suddenly ran toward her.

"She jumped off her scooter, but the dogs knocked her to the ground and began attacking her. Her 13-year-old friend ran to get help and was not injured," troopers said.

A 31-year-old woman who was nearby heard the girls screaming and ran to help.

"As she attempted to pull the dogs off the child, the dogs turned and attacked her. The dogs' owner then intervened, pulling the dogs away from the woman, and remained with her until emergency medical personnel arrived," troopers said.

The owner's son later secured the dogs in a kennel.

Both victims had "severe lacerations" as a result of the attack, troopers said.

The woman was taken by the Reading Emergency Medical Unit to Henry Ford Hospital for treatment, and she is expected to survive.

The injured girl was airlifted to Henry Ford Hospital and then transferred by helicopter to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Troopers said she is also expected to survive.

The three dogs were returned to their owner for the time being.

Troopers said they will submit their report to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor's Office, and a determination over the disposition of the dogs will be part of the investigation.