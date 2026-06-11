12 rescued from Detroit River after boats capsized near Belle Isle, fire department says

Adozen people were safely rescued from the Detroit River Wednesday night after multiple boats overturned near Belle Isle, the Detroit Fire Department said.

The first report at 7:30 p.m. was that a boat had capsized and people were in the water. Detroit Fire Department said it sent firefighters, EMS and Fireboat 2 (the Sivad Johnson) to the scene. The Sivad Johnson crew was staffed by the Engine 27 crew, including one firefighter whose first day on the boat was Wednesday.

As it turns out, a total of seven of the nine boats had overturned. There were 26 people on the boats, 12 of whom ended up in the water.

Detroit Fire Department's marine crew rescued four people. The Detroit Police Department Harbormaster rescued two others. Three walked ashore, assisted by a private boater. Three others were picked up by another private boat.

The fire department said the eight other people in the boating party returned in the last two boats that had remained upright.

Six others made it back to shore unassisted.

There were no reported injuries; all those who were rescued declined medical treatment from EMS.

Rescue workers cleared the scene about 9 p.m.

"DFD did a great job out there," the fire department spokesperson said. "The team responded quickly, worked seamlessly with our public safety partners and members of the community, and helped bring everyone safely to shore. We are so proud of the professionalism, teamwork, and dedication demonstrated by all involved."

The fire department report did not say why the boats overturned. But alerts from the National Weather Service in Detroit show that a series of special marine warnings that included the Detroit River and part of Lake St. Clair were first issued about 5:44 p.m. and remained in effect until 7:45 p.m.