11 pounds of cocaine, $53K cash, weapons seized in City of Wyoming, sheriff says

Two people were arrested after a months-long investigation led to two search warrants in the City of Wyoming in late August, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 11 pounds of cocaine, $53,000 in cash, an AK-style rifle with a drum magazine, an AR pistol, three handguns and ammunition, a newer pickup truck and a Rolex watch, the sheriff says.

Weapons and drugs were seized after an investigation led to two search warrants in the City of Wyoming in late August. Kent County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the two arrested individuals have been charged with multiple felonies.

"Cocaine continues to be a significant concern in Kent County. Drug trends change over time, and we are seeing cocaine become increasingly common," the Kent County Sheriff's office wrote in a release. "It is also not uncommon for cocaine to be found alongside fentanyl, creating an additional risk for the community."

The investigation was conducted by the Kent Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (KANET), which comprises law enforcement officers from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the City of Walker Police Department, the City of Wyoming Police Department, and the Grandville Police Department.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information regarding drug trafficking, drug sales or other illegal activity to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division, reach out to KCSO through social media or submit information anonymously via Silent Observer online or by calling 616-774-2345.