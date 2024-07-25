$10 million in Michigan's state budget appropriated for some water customers in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — As part of Michigan Gov. Whitmer's 2024-25 state budget, the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says $10 million appropriated for water utility needs is a step toward providing Detroiters with consistent water.

DWSD spokesperson Bryan Peckinpaugh says the $10 million is much needed.

"This will be available statewide; counties, cities, and community action agencies on behalf of municipalities can apply," Peckinpaugh said.

Peckinpaugh said this appropriation will last for the next 18 months, and water utility assistance will continue. During a conversation with CBS News Detroit, Peckinpaugh said water assistance programs are available to those who may not be aware they exist.

First, he cited the Great Lakes Water Authorities Water Residential Assistance Program.

"Residents can apply for that program if they're low income," says Peckinpaugh. He said that families with a household of four making a maximum $52,000 annually can qualify.

"They can apply through the municipality that provides their water service whether they live in Redford or Macomb Township. They can apply for assistance in Detroit. Our program is the Lifeline Plan, and they can apply through Wayne Metro," Peckinpaugh said.

Peckinpaugh believes a new option may help Detroiters who are late on payments.

"Soon, we will announce a new payment plan that will replace our current payment plan, and it will be much easier for those that do struggle with their bill but may not be low income. We'll be announcing that payment plan actually next week for Detroiters," he said.