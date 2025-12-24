1-year-old girl, woman injured in double shooting on Detroit's east side

A 1-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman were injured in a shooting on Christmas Eve on Detroit's east side.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 19000 block of Binder Street.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams says when officers arrived at the scene, they found numerous bullets had gone through the home. While police were searching the house, they learned a 1-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman had been shot and were at a family member's home on Concord Street.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in her hand, and a 1-year-old girl was shot in her leg, according to police. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition, Williams said.

Investigators believe a person may have gotten out of a vehicle and fired several shots at the home before leaving the scene. No suspects have been arrested.

Williams said the shooting may have been related to an earlier incident, but that an investigation is ongoing.