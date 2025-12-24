Watch CBS News
Crime

1-year-old girl, woman injured in double shooting on Detroit's east side

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A 1-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman were injured in a shooting on Christmas Eve on Detroit's east side. 

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 19000 block of Binder Street. 

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams says when officers arrived at the scene, they found numerous bullets had gone through the home. While police were searching the house, they learned a 1-year-old girl and a 24-year-old woman had been shot and were at a family member's home on Concord Street. 

The 24-year-old woman was shot in her hand, and a 1-year-old girl was shot in her leg, according to police. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition, Williams said. 

Investigators believe a person may have gotten out of a vehicle and fired several shots at the home before leaving the scene. No suspects have been arrested. 

Williams said the shooting may have been related to an earlier incident, but that an investigation is ongoing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue