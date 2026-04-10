1 woman dead, 2 others injured, after two-vehicle crash on Groesbeck Highway

One woman is dead and two others are injured in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Macomb County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Groesbeck Highway, just south of Martin Road, the Roseville Police Department said. The fatality was an 85-year-old woman from Oakland County. Authorities have not yet released her name.

Police saud a 26-year-old Roseville man was driving southbound on Groesbeck "at a high rate of speed" towards Interstate 696 when his vehicle struck the 85-year-old woman's vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Roseville man and his female passenger were both taken to a local hospital for treatment The passenger was listed in serious condition. The driver sustained minor injuries and is now in custody of the Roseville Police Department.

Groesbeck Highway was closed in that area for on-site investigation and cleanup; but has since re-opened.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that can assist in the investigation contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4483.