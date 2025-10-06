1 teen dead, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side

One teen is dead, and another is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Detroit's west side Monday morning, police said.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said the two teens went to a local store and were walking home when they got into an argument with an individual. A blue Lincoln SUV then drove past the area of Littlefield and Chicago streets near Schaefer Highway and fired approximately 28 to 30 shots.

The two teens were taken to an area hospital, where one later died. The other victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The exact ages of the victims are not known, but Bettison said one victim is believed to be between 14 and 15 years old and the other is between 16 and 17 years old.

Investigators have found rifle casings, which Bettison said are more than likely from an assault rifle, as well as handgun casings at the scene.

Police were alerted to the shooting location through ShotSpotter.

"I am extremely disappointed, upset with the fact that somebody would gun down these young people this morning," Bettison said.

Bettison said two "persons of interest" were taken in for questioning.