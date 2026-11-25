One person was struck and injured by gunfire after a freeway shooting along Interstate 96 in Detroit.

The Michigan State Police, Metro Detroit District, said the shooting happened at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Detroit. All lanes of I-96 were closed, with traffic diverted off the freeway at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Michigan Department of Transportation reports. The highway has since reopened.

Troopers say one person was struck by the gunfire; additional details about the victim's medical condition were not available.

Michigan State Police are continuing the investigation.