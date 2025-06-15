1 person killed, 11 others hurt in mass shooting in Elkhart, Indiana, police say

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded overnight in a mass shooting in Elkhart, Indiana.

Elkhart police said that around 1:11 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of West Garfield Avenue for a shots-fired call.

Investigation into the incident revealed that 12 people were either taken to or arrived at area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead. Some of the wounded victims were treated and released, according to police.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but initial investigations indicated that multiple people discharged firearms during the incident.

Witnesses reported hearing a barrage of gunfire.

"I just hear one shot. I was right there in my porch just watching and enjoying the night, and then we just hear one shot, and after that it was it was like two or three seconds when we hear like seven shots with like automatic — and after that, it was just like chaos," a witness said.

Police said officers and crime scene technicians processed the area between the 200 and 400 blocks of West Garfield Avenue and collected evidence in the surrounding area.

Investigation remains ongoing by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.