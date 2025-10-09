Watch CBS News
1 person injured after vehicle smashes into high school building in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A vehicle smashed into a Detroit high school building early Thursday, resulting in injuries to one person. 

The crash happened at Cody High School on Cathedral Street, which is part of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. There is visible damage to one of the entrances to the school. 

Detroit Police Department said officers responded to the area about 2:30 a.m. after getting a report on the crash. One man has non-life threatening injuries from the crash, police said. 

The incident is under investigation. 

