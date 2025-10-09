1 person injured after vehicle smashes into high school building in Detroit

Tigers fans rejoice in win over Mariners; tentative deal for Israel and Hamas; other top stories

A vehicle smashed into a Detroit high school building early Thursday, resulting in injuries to one person.

The crash happened at Cody High School on Cathedral Street, which is part of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. There is visible damage to one of the entrances to the school.

Detroit Police Department said officers responded to the area about 2:30 a.m. after getting a report on the crash. One man has non-life threatening injuries from the crash, police said.

The incident is under investigation.