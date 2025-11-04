Watch CBS News
1 man dead, another injured, in aftermath of shooting in northeast Detroit

Paula Wethington
One man was fatally shot, and another injured, during an altercation Monday night in northeast Detroit. 

The shooting was reported about 11:41 p.m. in the 19400 block of Yonka Street, near East Lantz Street. The Detroit Police Department, which is investigating, said two men were shot by another person. One of the victims was fatally wounded. The other is listed in critical condition at an area hospital. 

Additional details are not yet available. 

