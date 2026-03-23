1 man dead after crash into disabled vehicle on I-96 near I-94, police say

One person is dead in the aftermath of a crash into a disabled car on Interstate 96 in Metro Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers said the fatal crash happened after a passerby had taken two children, ages 4 and 8, out of the disabled car, but the driver was still inside.

The initial crash happened shortly before 8:50 p.m. Sunday on eastbound I-96 near Warren Avenue in Wayne County. A 34-year-old man was driving a Hyundai, merging from I-94 onto I-96, police said. While merging into the traffic, the Hyundai driver struck the side of a semi truck, lost control and then crashed into the left concrete wall.

That left his disabled vehicle partially blocking the left lane.

A passer-by stopped and got the children out of the car.

While the kids were outside, but the driver was still inside, a Dodge Ram approached the scene in the left lane. Troopers said the Dodge driver struck the Hyundai, lost control, then struck the semi truck that was stopped as a result of the initial crash. The Hyundai spun around and struck the vehicle of the passerby who had stopped to assist.

The Hyundai driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else involved in either crash was injured.

All lanes of eastbound I-96 were closed at I-94, along with the nearby ramps, were closed, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. The highway was reported open about 12:14 a.m. Monday.